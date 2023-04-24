Need a reason to embrace summer in Maine? Down East Magazine has 101 of them.

From lawn mower races to theatre in the Desert of Maine, there’s something for everyone's taste in the new May issue.

PORTLAND, Maine — You may want to jot down some notes as you look through the May issue of Down East Magazine. The cover story — “101 Reasons to Love Summer in Maine" — will give you lots of ideas for things to do, places to visit, foods to eat, and beverages to drink.

Editor-in-chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to talk about a couple of items on that list, as well as other stories in the issue, including one on alewives, “the small, silvery, anadromous fish that once migrated up Maine’s streams each spring by the hundreds of millions.” Alewives have made an impressive comeback after nearly being wiped out, and are now the stars of at least three alewife festivals in the state.

Want to learn more about those topics and about two cousins in Maine who make wooden mushroom sculptures? Watch our full conversation with Brian Kevin.