Looking for a good meal and deal? Maine Restaurant Week offers both

Dozens of restaurants are participating from Cape Neddick to Presque Isle.

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been 15 years since Maine Restaurant Week began, and it’s still going strong.

Gillian and Jim Britt of the gBritt public relations firm had the idea for it. Perhaps even more important, they had the necessary enthusiasm.

“We just called on a bunch of different restaurant chefs who we knew,” Gillian said. “We said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’ And they said, ‘Yeah!’”

Part of the appeal is the simplicity. Participating restaurants — there are more than 50 this year around Maine — typically offer a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert for $25, $35, $45, or $55.

The prices and selections vary, so check out what each restaurant is featuring.

Maine Restaurant Week actually runs for 12 days, from March 1 to 12. This is a popular event, so reservations are a good idea.