Looking for a good concert in Maine over the next couple of weeks?

You’ll find no shortage of first-rate performers playing indoors and out.

MAINE, USA — Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti joined us on 207 to preview four upcoming music shows.

Please note that the Louis Prima Jr. show in Boothbay Harbor that Ponti mentioned on the air has been canceled. Prima Jr. said at the last minute that he can’t do it due to “logistical issues.”

Here’s the list of shows and some of Ponti's comments:

SHOW: Dar Williams

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, July 1 at the Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel

INFO: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams has been releasing thought-provoking albums since the early 90s and has also written a number of books. Kick-off July with a stirring performance by Williams in the magical barn that is Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, an intimate space with a lovely outdoor garden area for preshow merriment. Williams’ latest album is last year’s “I’ll Meet You Here,” home to songs like “Time, Be My Friend” and “Little Town.”

SHOW: Garbage

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, July 7 at the State Theatre in Portland

INFO: Fronted by Scottish singer Shirley Manson, Garbage is a legendary act born in the 90s with albums like the 1995 self-titled debut, "Version 2.0," and "Beautiful Garbage." They released “No Gods No Masters” last year. Hits include “I’m Only Happy When It Rains,” “Paranoid,” and “Stupid Girl.”

SHOW: Start Making Sense

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, July 8 at the Head of Falls in downtown Waterville (the raindate venue is at the Waterville Opera House)

INFO: End-all, be-all ultimate Talking Heads tribute act. Keep in mind that Talking Heads' last album, "Naked," was released way back in 1988. Start Making Sense is fronted by Jon Braun, who truly embodies David Byrne.

SHOW: Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’

WHEN & WHERE: Wednesday, July 13 at Thompson’s Point in Portland

INFO: Incredible live show with a stellar band and WOW! Blues LEGEND Keb’ Mo' is opening!