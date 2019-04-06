BUCKSPORT, Maine — It's a long trip from Maine to Ireland, but somehow a lobster buoy did it.

A buoy was discovered on the coast of Ireland and was given to students at St. Columba's Girls Primary School in Cork, Ireland to learn about ocean. They discovered that the buoy was from Bucks Harbor and reached out to Lynn Redman's class at Miles Lane School in Bucksport.

"She had a fisherman bring the buoy to there school because they are doing research about plastics in the ocean and they read in the information and contacted the U.S. Harbor Service," Redman said.

Anastasia Fisher, president of usharbors.com, loves to answer questions about tides and weather. She was happy to connect the two classrooms for a video conference.

"This story of this buoy drifting is really interesting because yeah it's a buoy, but it's also a piece of trash," Fisher said. "It's got a lot of depth to what's going on in this story."

No one knows how long it took the lobster buoy to travel overseas. Days, weeks, maybe even months. It took just seconds for a video connection to travel the same distance. Providing morning and afternoon learning on both sides of the pond.

"This current, it liked moved the buoy around this area that it could have blocked it and it didn't," said 10-year-old Abigail Bishop. "It went around that area and up to Ireland."

According to Fisher, it was the Labrador Current that Bishop is describing. Once the current moved the lobster buoy out of the Gulf of Maine, the Gulf Stream carried it across the Atlantic Ocean and up to Ireland where it's now found a classroom to call home.