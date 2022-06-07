Live theater is back—and the people who make it happen are thrilled and grateful

For an actress at the Maine State Music Theatre, returning to the stage “was just like a dream.”

BRUNSWICK, Maine — For more than two years as the pandemic dragged on, Alyssa Anani couldn’t do the work she loves most in the world. An actress, singer, and dancer, Anani is finally back to doing live theater this summer, and her face lights up as she talks about it.

“It’s absolutely thrilling,” Anani says. “It was maybe a little scary the first day [of rehearsals] and then, when you’re back in the swing of it with the entire company, it was just like a dream.”

After a two-year layoff, Anani was asked if there was any rust. She paused for a moment before answering.

“Probably a little bit rusty on day one,” she said, leaning in and breaking into laughter. “You’re like, ‘please, is it all still there?’ But I think it’s going well.”

Anani and Jordan Alexander have the lead roles in the Maine State Music Theatre’s current production “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

