x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Live theater is back—and the people who make it happen are thrilled and grateful

For an actress at the Maine State Music Theatre, returning to the stage “was just like a dream.”

More Videos

BRUNSWICK, Maine — For more than two years as the pandemic dragged on, Alyssa Anani couldn’t do the work she loves most in the world. An actress, singer, and dancer, Anani is finally back to doing live theater this summer, and her face lights up as she talks about it.

“It’s absolutely thrilling,” Anani says. “It was maybe a little scary the first day [of rehearsals] and then, when you’re back in the swing of it with the entire company, it was just like a dream.”

After a two-year layoff, Anani was asked if there was any rust. She paused for a moment before answering. 

“Probably a little bit rusty on day one,” she said, leaning in and breaking into laughter. “You’re like, ‘please, is it all still there?’ But I think it’s going well.”

Anani and Jordan Alexander have the lead roles in the Maine State Music Theatre’s current production “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” 

Watch our 207 interview to learn more about the show and what they’re bringing to it.

For more information on the Maine State Music Theatre and its productions, click here

You can find more information about Alyssa Anani here, and Jordan Alexander here

Related Articles

More 207 stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement