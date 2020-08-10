Live music returns with new guidelines

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1
WHO: Tom DiMenna plays the music of Cat Stevens
WHEN: Friday night, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
HOW MUCH: $20, must purchase in advance
WHY GO: Local singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna will sing Cat Stevens songs with a few originals sprinkled in. DiMenna crafted the show while working as a bartender at One Longfellow Square where he learned from touring musicians like Chris Smither, Tom Rush and Slaid Cleaves. DiMenna will be accompanied by guitarist Jason Eckerson during the socially distanced, limited-seating show.
SHOW # 2
WHO: Muddy Ruckus
WHEN: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17th
WHERE: Maine Craft Distilling on 123 Washington Ave. in Portland
HOW MUCH: free; band will sell merchandise
WHY GO: Muddy Ruckus is the Americana guitar and drums duo of singer and guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer and drummer Erika Stahl. They’ve got a ton of music out and with the latest being the single “Sirens”
SHOW # 3
WHO: Jason Spooner Band
WHEN: 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24
WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield
HOW MUCH: $40
WHY GO: Jason Spooner band always put on a great show!
SHOW # 4
WHO: George Winston
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22nd
WHERE: Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane in Ogunquit
HOW MUCH: $62.50
WHY GO: Because George Winston is an amazing pianist!!