Live music returns with new guidelines

Portland Press Herald's Aimsel Ponti previews some upcoming shows in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: Tom DiMenna plays the music of Cat Stevens

WHEN: Friday night, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

HOW MUCH: $20, must purchase in advance

WHY GO: Local singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna will sing Cat Stevens songs with a few originals sprinkled in. DiMenna crafted the show while working as a bartender at One Longfellow Square where he learned from touring musicians like Chris Smither, Tom Rush and Slaid Cleaves. DiMenna will be accompanied by guitarist Jason Eckerson during the socially distanced, limited-seating show.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Muddy Ruckus

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17th

WHERE: Maine Craft Distilling on 123 Washington Ave. in Portland

HOW MUCH: free; band will sell merchandise

WHY GO: Muddy Ruckus is the Americana guitar and drums duo of singer and guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer and drummer Erika Stahl. They’ve got a ton of music out and with the latest being the single “Sirens”

SHOW # 3

WHO: Jason Spooner Band

WHEN: 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield

HOW MUCH: $40

WHY GO: Jason Spooner band always put on a great show!

SHOW # 4

WHO: George Winston

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22nd

WHERE: Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane in Ogunquit

HOW MUCH: $62.50