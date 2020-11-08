Live music returns to Maine

Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming virtual and live concerts.

PORTLAND, Maine — WHO: Oldhat String Band

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, August 15.

WHERE: John Paul Jones Memorial Park, Route 1, Kittery

HOW MUCH: Free, donations accepted, must preregister.

WHY GO: The Dance Hall in Kittery has found a safe way to present live shows, by taking things outside to John Paul Jones Memorial Park. Spend Saturday evening with OldHat String Band, the trio of Whitney Roy on guitar and vocals, Steve Roy on mandolin, fiddle and vocals and Amanda Kowalski on bass. OldHat is known for tight vocal harmonies and a sound that encompasses bluegrass, folk and country traditions. Bring your own blankets and folding chairs and be sure to preregister, as there's a limited number of spots for groups of up to five people. Plan on wearing a mask until you're seated.

WHO: Three Friends in Concert: Kevin Barry, Consuelo Candelaria and Carol Noonan

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday., Aug. 15.

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield

HOW MUCH: $40

WHY GO: A wonderful way to support Stone Mountain featuring the queen bee herself, Carol Noonan. Kevin has often played with Rosanne Cash and has been a sought after side mane for acts including Mary Chapin Carpenter and Ray LaMontagne.

WHO: Weakened Friends

WHEN: Friday, August 21 @ 8 p.m.

WHERE: Livestream from the State Theatre

HOW MUCH: free but donations greatly appreciated

WHY WATCH: Because the rock trio of Weakened Friends (Sonia Sturino, Annie Hoffman and Adam Hand) put on an absolutely tremendous show.

WHO: Sara Hallie Richardson w/Amarantos Quartet

WHEN: Friday, August 28th at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Livestream from the State Theatre

HOW MUCH: Free but donations greatly appreciated