Live music returning to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Show # 1
Dave Gutter at Camden Opera House on Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available here
The show will also be live-streamed on the Camden Opera House Facebook page
Show #2
Portland Symphony Ensemble Brass Quintet
Thursday, May 6 at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
Tickets are $20 and you need to call 207-633-5159 to purchase them.
Info here
Show details:
Featuring members of the brass section of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tonight’s live concert features everything from classical to jazz favorites including music by John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Duke Ellington, and others. From Sea Chanteys to Swing Time, from Renaissance to Ragtime, we are going to have some fun tonight with Joe Foley, Principal Trumpet, Betty Rines, Trumpet, Lauren Winter, Principal Horn, Nicholas Orovich, Principal Trombone and Don Rankin, Principal Tuba.
Show #3
The Jessica Rabbits
Saturday, May 8 at Cadenza in Freeport
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show.
Tickets available here
The show will also be streamed on the Cadenza Facebook page
Show details:
The Jessica Rabbits is a Seacoast-based 5 piece jazz combo performing updated arrangements of jazz favorites, Beatles, Norah Jones & more
Shows # 4 & 5
Jason Spooner Band acoustic show at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday, May 21st.
Tickets are $40
Tickets available here
Also, on Friday, May 28 (of Memorial Day Weekend) at SMAC Carol Noonan Trip featuring Duke Levine and Kevin Barry.
Tickets are $50 and are available here