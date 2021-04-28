Live music returning to Maine

Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming live shows that you can also stream at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Show # 1

Dave Gutter at Camden Opera House on Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and are available here

The show will also be live-streamed on the Camden Opera House Facebook page

Show #2

Portland Symphony Ensemble Brass Quintet

Thursday, May 6 at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

Tickets are $20 and you need to call 207-633-5159 to purchase them.

Info here

Show details:

Featuring members of the brass section of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tonight’s live concert features everything from classical to jazz favorites including music by John Williams, John Philip Sousa, Duke Ellington, and others. From Sea Chanteys to Swing Time, from Renaissance to Ragtime, we are going to have some fun tonight with Joe Foley, Principal Trumpet, Betty Rines, Trumpet, Lauren Winter, Principal Horn, Nicholas Orovich, Principal Trombone and Don Rankin, Principal Tuba.

Show #3

The Jessica Rabbits

Saturday, May 8 at Cadenza in Freeport

Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show.

Tickets available here

The show will also be streamed on the Cadenza Facebook page

Show details:

The Jessica Rabbits is a Seacoast-based 5 piece jazz combo performing updated arrangements of jazz favorites, Beatles, Norah Jones & more

Shows # 4 & 5

Jason Spooner Band acoustic show at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday, May 21st.

Tickets are $40

Tickets available here

Also, on Friday, May 28 (of Memorial Day Weekend) at SMAC Carol Noonan Trip featuring Duke Levine and Kevin Barry.