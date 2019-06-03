PORTLAND, Maine —
SHOW # 1
WHO: David Brighton’s Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience with Bangor Symphony Orchestra
WHEN: 7:30 p.m , Saturday, March 9
WHERE: Collins Center for the Arts at University of Maine, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono
HOW MUCH: $25 to $65
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.bangorsymphony.org/show/bowie/
WHY GO: Because David Brighton and his band take their homage to Bowie quite seriously and the show will be spectacular
SHOW # 2
WHO: Kat Edmonson
WHEN: Friday, March 15
WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield
HOW MUCH: $30
TICKETS & INFO: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Kat-Edmonson.html
WHY GO: Kat’s a jazz singer with a huge appreciation for vintage pop and a dreamy voice that elicits immediate happiness when you hear it. She’s released four albums since 2009 with “Old Fashioned Gal” from last year being the most recent.
SHOW # 3
WHO: America
WHEN: Saturday, March 16
WHERE: AURA in Portland
HOW MUCH: $48. 50 to $98.50
TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/america-50th-anniversary/
WHY GO: The band is celebrating their 50th anniversary! Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell are still in the band and it’s gonna be fantastic hits like “Ventura Highway,” “Horse With No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Sister Golden Hair” live.
SHOW # 4
WHO: Guy Davis & Patty Larkin
WHEN: Friday, March 22
WHERE: Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath
HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $24 at the door
TICKETS & INFO: https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/2018-2019-calendar-data/2019/3/22/an-evening-with-guy-davis-patty-larkin
WHY GO: Blues guitarist and banjo player Guy Davis is the son of Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis. He’s been releasing albums since 1978. Patty Larkin has been releasing albums since 1985. She redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising vocals and lyrics.