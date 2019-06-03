PORTLAND, Maine —

SHOW # 1

WHO: David Brighton’s Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience with Bangor Symphony Orchestra

WHEN: 7:30 p.m , Saturday, March 9

WHERE: Collins Center for the Arts at University of Maine, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono

HOW MUCH: $25 to $65

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.bangorsymphony.org/show/bowie/

WHY GO: Because David Brighton and his band take their homage to Bowie quite seriously and the show will be spectacular

SHOW # 2

WHO: Kat Edmonson

WHEN: Friday, March 15

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield

HOW MUCH: $30

TICKETS & INFO: http://stonemountainartscenter.com/ArtsCenter/Kat-Edmonson.html

WHY GO: Kat’s a jazz singer with a huge appreciation for vintage pop and a dreamy voice that elicits immediate happiness when you hear it. She’s released four albums since 2009 with “Old Fashioned Gal” from last year being the most recent.

SHOW # 3

WHO: America

WHEN: Saturday, March 16

WHERE: AURA in Portland

HOW MUCH: $48. 50 to $98.50

TICKETS & INFO: https://auramaine.com/events/america-50th-anniversary/

WHY GO: The band is celebrating their 50th anniversary! Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell are still in the band and it’s gonna be fantastic hits like “Ventura Highway,” “Horse With No Name,” “Tin Man” and “Sister Golden Hair” live.

SHOW # 4

WHO: Guy Davis & Patty Larkin

WHEN: Friday, March 22

WHERE: Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath

HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $24 at the door

TICKETS & INFO: https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/2018-2019-calendar-data/2019/3/22/an-evening-with-guy-davis-patty-larkin

WHY GO: Blues guitarist and banjo player Guy Davis is the son of Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis. He’s been releasing albums since 1978. Patty Larkin has been releasing albums since 1985. She redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising vocals and lyrics.