PORTLAND, Maine — The Banff Center Mountain Film Festival has been coming to Maine for more than a decade, and in just about every one of those years Tom Widing has come on 207 to talk about it. It’s always a fun conversation because the films are extraordinary, packed with thrills and adventure and the human spirit at its most inspiring.

Because his schedule was unusually busy this year, Tom traveled from Philadelphia to Portland a month ahead of time to give us a preview. When we went to retrieve the video a few days ago, it had disappeared from our editing system. Bad enough that we’d lost the story. What made us feel truly awful was that Tom had come to Maine solely for the interview…only to have it disappear in a digital black hole.

Well, thank heaven for engineers. Just when all was lost they journeyed into the deepest recesses of the cybervoid, found the interview, and brought it back. Here it is, a nice preview of the festival and the films it features.

Note: The Banff Center Mountain Film Festival will be at the State Theatre in Portland on February 11 and 12.

RELATED: Fun in the Snow & Under the Stars

RELATED: A theatrical phenomenon returns to the state that inspired it