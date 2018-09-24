Spencer Albee has been busy making music in southern Maine for the better part of 3 decades. He's released numerous albums with many different ensembles. But he's not just another rock & roller.He has some other talents and is looking to exploit them in a variety show. He is a veteran performer and an idea fountain.

He's at work on a new project, The Elephant in the Room, is a variety show featuring music, comedic sketches, interviews with celebrities and various and sundry antics that he hopes will leave you in stitches. He guest hosted 207 recently and debuted a segment from his new project. He brought on his good friend & music phenom Zach Jones, who spends most of his time in Los Angeles, California these days. Zach returned to Maine to be a part of this new project, and he brought with him a song from his soon to be released album.

Albee is producing the majority of his variety show live in front of a studio audience. The aim is to bring it all over the state of Maine and produce these in front of you.

