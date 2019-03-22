PORTLAND, Maine — It is a question that Leila Graham has asked herself before, who would choose to do this? This Was Not The Plan, is her one-woman performance piece examining her life in comedy. She writes, produces and acts in her own sketch comedy pieces most of which are taken directly from her life. The Honest Waitress is a sketch that has a youtube following and was taken from her experiences as a waitress.

Leila will be performing This Was Not The Plan Sunday night at Portland House of Music. For Tickets and information, PHOM has the details.