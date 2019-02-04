AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine French Heritage Language Program works to keep French alive through a younger generation in Augusta.

In most parts of the country, being bilingual means you speak English and Spanish, but in Maine there's a stronger presence of French. Charles Hicks knows that and wants the students in the Maine French Heritage Language Program to know that. Understanding that the French came to Maine starting in 1755 during the great expulsion.

"If it happened today it would probably be called ethnic cleansing," said Charles Hicks, the program's founder and teacher. "It was pretty serious, but some of them left and went to the St. John Valley where they've lived since then."

Hicks teaches the language program at Buker Community Center in Augusta. A city where the French heritage is similar to that of Lewiston's and Biddeford's. Around nine students are signed up to learn French words, history and even foods. Recipes are one of 9-year-old Libby Grant's favorite aspects.

"I like doing what we usually do, like when we put the posters up on the wall and the food," Grant said.

The Maine French Heritage Language Program started in 2013 and is offered to kids from first to sixth grade.

"Every kid that comes through this program will understand not only that it is real French, but where in France did it come from," Hicks said.

The Maine French Heritage Language Program will hold its annual fundraiser at Le Club Calumet in Augusta on April 27 at 6 p.m. It's called Springtime in Paris and features a French dinner, music and an auction.