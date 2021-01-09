Labor Day wines that are perfect for soaking up the last days of summer.

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares some of her favorites for this time of year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer has flown by in the blink of an eye and Labor Day looms large! The long weekend may be the unofficial end of the season but there’s still plenty of terrific weather and outdoor activities to enjoy! Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has brought us her lineup of wines to sip through the long weekend and beyond as we approach the cool days of autumn. From boxed wines to big Bordeaux, she’s got something for everyone’s tastes no matter what you’ve got planned!

A list of stores carrying these wines can be found on Maia’s website.

La Petite Frog Picpoul de Pinet Boxed Wine

One of my favorite boxed wines ever! This crisp and fresh Picpoul from southern France has notes of grapefruit and herbs. Dry and zesty with high acidity. Picpoul means “lip stinger”. Perfect with oysters, mussels, clams, sushi, and grilled chicken.

Price: $32 for the box (4 bottles in each box!)

Domaine Paul Cherrier Sancerre

A Loire classic, this elegant Sancerre has crisp mineral notes with Myer lemon and apple on the palate. A little more substance than the average Sancerre, it’s heavenly with oysters, Chevre, grilled asparagus, and bruschetta with balsamic.

Price:$33

Mastro Berardino Falanghina

From Campania, Italy, this grape dates back to the Roman Empire and is enjoying a bit of a renaissance these days. Nice body with pineapple, citrus, and honeysuckle on the nose with ginger and pear on the palate. Goes great with rich seafood such as savory grilled scallops, lobster Thermador and grilled halibut with mango.

Price: $16

Duszi Tamas Rosé

Hungarian rosé! Made from the Kékfrankos grape this vividly pink beauty is bright and dry with black cherry, grapefruit, and guava notes. So quaffable! Yummy with spicy sausages, white fish, and bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos.

Price: $13

Morris Farms Mandriolo Red Blend

From western Tuscany, a blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Petit Verdot. Fresh and lively with cherry and raspberry notes. Juicy. Serve with a chill. Lovely with grilled Portobello mushrooms, Pecorino cheese, pasta, and fish stews.

Price: $12-$14

Chateau Haut Colombier, Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux

Merlot, Malbec, and Cabernet blend, this Bordeaux is rich and fruity with aromas of cocoa and toast and mocha, vanilla, and blackberry in the mouth. Sip with a juicy bacon cheeseburger or a seasoned grilled steak!