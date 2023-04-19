King of the Mountain Hill Climb snowmobile race returns to Saddleback

The uphill climb is the largest race of its kind in the East, organizers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

RANGELEY, Maine — Spring is here, but the folks at Saddleback Mountain are holding onto winter a little longer with the King of the Mountain Hill Climb snowmobile race this weekend.

For the second year in a row, participants will jump on their sleds and race up 3,500 feet of the Rangeley mountain in what's being called the biggest event of its kind in the East.

"We don't build a typical, straight uphill kind of course to get as much speed as possible," Saddleback's wedding and events manager, Erika Roy, said.

Instead, racers will face thirteen twists and turns as they make their way up the mountain. Roy said she heard riders at last year's event say it was one of the most technical courses they had ridden on.

"You do get a pretty good amount of speed, but it's a lot of endurance for sure," Roy said.

The 2022 race attracted over 600 participants competing in 24 classes and a kid's fun track. Roy said they have added a few additions to make the event even better for participants and spectators.

This year, both of Saddleback's newer chairlifts will be in operation for people to experience a chairlift for the first time and see the course from different angles. A live feed of the event has also been added, along with entertainment. There is also a miniature hill climb for kids.