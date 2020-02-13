PORTLAND, Maine — Great Maine Outdoor Weekend
Maine Outdoor Coalition
Friday, February 14 - Monday, February 17
Snowshoeing, hiking, Nordic skiing, animal tracking and fat tire biking at natural spaces throughout the state.
Snowshoe Festival
Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway
Saturday, February 15
One of several cool events highlighted during Great maine Outdoor Weekend. Event features:
Snowshoe parade with prizes for most historic, most creative, youngest and oldest participants
Family snowshoe games including: 3-legged race, 100-yard dash, musical chairs, egg and spoon race, pulk-pull, tug-o-war, and the snowshoe "whatever" carry with various weight classes
The preserve also has free trail use, a warming hut and equipment on loan throughout the season
World's Greatest Sleigh Ride
Farmers Draft Horse, Mule and Pony Club
Benefits Camp CaPella, a camp for children and adults with disabilities in Dedham
Sunday, February 16
Horse-drawn sleigh rides through the woods, plus a snack shack. $5 adults, $3 kids.
Thompson Ice House Ice Harvest
The Thompson Ice Harvest Museum
South Bristol
Sunday, February 16
Experience an old-fashioned ice harvest on Thompson Pond. Ice house early 1900’s. Community volunteers use 200-year old hand tools for harvesting, 350 lb. blocks of ice. Ice stacked about 9-ft. high.
Winter Kids Family Day
Troubh Ice Arena
Portland
Thursday, February 20
Free skate tickets and rentals for WinterKids family members
Skate lessons for beginners are available
On-site demo with local professionals
Winter Family Fun Days, Maine State Parks
End of vacation week, free with park admission.
Bradbury Mt. State Park, Pownal
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Ski and snowshoe trailer onsite for free snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals.
Snowshoe, ice climbing and fat bike demos and a winter pump track (a contoured, man made track for biking)
Snowshoe story walk
Kids’ sliding hill, which is said to be the fastest in the area
Guided snowshoe hikes
More Info
Aroostook State Park, Presque Isle
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Cross-country skiing, sliding, snowshoeing, and tote sled rides
Ski and snowshoe trailer will be on site for equipment loans
Hot dog lunch and warming hut for coffee and cocoa
If weather doesn’t cooperate:
Maine Mariners play Sunday, February 23 in Portland.
Skating indoors: William Troubh Ice Arena (Portland), Midcoast Rec Center (Rockport), Norway Savings Bank (Auburn), Androscoggin Bank Colissee (Lewiston),
Penobscot Ice Arena (Brewer), Sawyer Arena (Bangor), The Forum (Presque Isle)
Indoor farmers’ markets: especially enjoy Brunswick and Saco River Market (Saturdays)
Library events for little ones
