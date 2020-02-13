PORTLAND, Maine — Great Maine Outdoor Weekend

Maine Outdoor Coalition

Friday, February 14 - Monday, February 17

Snowshoeing, hiking, Nordic skiing, animal tracking and fat tire biking at natural spaces throughout the state.

Snowshoe Festival

Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway

Saturday, February 15

One of several cool events highlighted during Great maine Outdoor Weekend. Event features:



Snowshoe parade with prizes for most historic, most creative, youngest and oldest participants

Family snowshoe games including: 3-legged race, 100-yard dash, musical chairs, egg and spoon race, pulk-pull, tug-o-war, and the snowshoe "whatever" carry with various weight classes

The preserve also has free trail use, a warming hut and equipment on loan throughout the season

World's Greatest Sleigh Ride

Farmers Draft Horse, Mule and Pony Club

Benefits Camp CaPella, a camp for children and adults with disabilities in Dedham

Sunday, February 16

Horse-drawn sleigh rides through the woods, plus a snack shack. $5 adults, $3 kids.

Thompson Ice House Ice Harvest

The Thompson Ice Harvest Museum

South Bristol

Sunday, February 16

Experience an old-fashioned ice harvest on Thompson Pond. Ice house early 1900’s. Community volunteers use 200-year old hand tools for harvesting, 350 lb. blocks of ice. Ice stacked about 9-ft. high.

Winter Kids Family Day

Troubh Ice Arena

Portland

Thursday, February 20

Free skate tickets and rentals for WinterKids family members

Skate lessons for beginners are available

On-site demo with local professionals

Winter Family Fun Days, Maine State Parks

End of vacation week, free with park admission.

Bradbury Mt. State Park, Pownal

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Ski and snowshoe trailer onsite for free snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals.

Snowshoe, ice climbing and fat bike demos and a winter pump track (a contoured, man made track for biking)

Snowshoe story walk

Kids’ sliding hill, which is said to be the fastest in the area

Guided snowshoe hikes

Aroostook State Park, Presque Isle

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cross-country skiing, sliding, snowshoeing, and tote sled rides

Ski and snowshoe trailer will be on site for equipment loans

Hot dog lunch and warming hut for coffee and cocoa

If weather doesn’t cooperate:

Maine Mariners play Sunday, February 23 in Portland.

Skating indoors: William Troubh Ice Arena (Portland), Midcoast Rec Center (Rockport), Norway Savings Bank (Auburn), Androscoggin Bank Colissee (Lewiston),

Penobscot Ice Arena (Brewer), Sawyer Arena (Bangor), The Forum (Presque Isle)

Indoor farmers’ markets: especially enjoy Brunswick and Saco River Market (Saturdays)

Library events for little ones

