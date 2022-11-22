Juston McKinney bringing comedy show to Sanford Performing Arts Center

The York County Sheriff's Deputy turned stand-up comedian will be performing his 'Parentally Challenged' stand-up routine in Sanford the night after Thanksgiving.

PORTLAND, Maine — Justin McKinney has been making people laugh for more than 20 years, and later this week, the former York County Sheriff's Deputy turned stand-up comedian will be taking center stage in Sanford.

McKinney is scheduled to perform his 'Parentally Challenged' show Friday night at the Sanford Performing Arts Center.

The show focuses on McKinney's own experience with his children who are in middle and high school.

He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about the performance ahead of Friday night. He said that the show writes itself because it focuses on his life and the many absurd challenges kids are participating in these days.

"They have all of the challenges that they do now, the 'Tide Pod Challenge' where they eat the Tide Pods, the 'Benadryl Challenge', the 'Sleepy Chicken Challenge'," McKinney said. "How about the clean your room, get a job and move out before you're 25 challenge?"

