Better Oblivion Community Center – self-titled

This is a collaboration between indie rock stars Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. Conor Oberst has been a big deal since the 90s because he was in Bright Eyes. Phoebe Bridgers is much younger but people have loved her since her first EP in 2015.

Overkill – The Wings of War

Overkill is one of the original thrash metal bands going back to the early 1980s. Therefore, this album is available on cassette (and CD and LP, of course.) Overkill has stayed closer to the classic 80s thrash sound than some of the others, especially Metallica.

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Like the first Wreck-It Ralph film, this (thankfully) is one of those kids movies adults can totally enjoy. You’ll get some of the references that your kids won’t, not because they are dirty, but because they weren’t around when Y2K was a concern. They can explain to you who the YouTubers are. I’m having trouble thinking something of John C. Riley wasn’t great in. Nope. Can’t do it.

The Little Mermaid

Fresh off her cameo in Ralph Breaks The Internet, Ariel is back with a 4K UHD release of The Little Mermaid. Not only does it look fantastic, but there are 28 minutes of new bonus features. If you don’t have a 4K player and TV, there’s a new remastered Blu-ray. The colors are a little more vibrant than they were the last time this came out on Blu-ray. Also, as a reminder, Disney does not keep its classics in print continuously. You might not be able to find a copy in 2021 if you need one.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium – South of Reality

This is Les Claypool (from Primus) and Sean Lennon’s second album together. Both are weird and super creative. Once again, they find common ground with psych and prog rock. They complement each other well.