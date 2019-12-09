SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Skowhegan man received a national award this month for his impressive tractor collection.

Bill Clark has a lot of green and yellow in his tractor barn. He's acquired around 40 antique John Deere tractors since his first purchase in the 1980s. Clark received a hall of fame award this month from the National Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) because of his dedication to collecting and passing down his knowledge to younger generations.

"I enjoy the whole aspect of it, but you know when you get them all finished up, painted up pretty boy you know you've really accomplished something," said Clark.

The 86-year-old is a founding member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club, according to club president Pam Vaillancourt. He's one of the few founding members who is still active. A fact that was noted in his nomination letter to EDGETA.

"He's like the icon really of the tractor club," said Vallaincourt. "It takes everybody to be part of the club, but he's kind of the go-to person when someone wants to know what's wrong with their tractor,"

Clark received his hall of fame award the same year as the Maine Antique Tractor Club's 25th anniversary. The club rides in several parades and hold tractor pulls each year.