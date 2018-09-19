OGUNQUIT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Ogunquit Playhouse is one of the first theaters in the country given the rights to create its own set for the Broadway hit musical, "Jersey Boys" and adjust what's needed for the show with all new actors learning the scenes.

We sat down with two of those actors who are already setting a tone, with a few show stopping standing ovations.

Jonathan Mousset plays Frankie Valli in the show, and Matt Magnusson plays Tommy DeVito; a role Magnusson has been hoping to land for a long time having grown up in New Jersey, "My grandmother, her brother was friends with Frankie Valli, and she went to high school with Joe Pesci's cousin, so it's very close to me and I grew up hearing stories of the old neighborhood."

The four leading men are all new to the show and had to learn it within just a few weeks, but they say that's what adds to the energy on and off stage. "It's been around for so long that it's so easy to just have an idea of what it is and be tied to that, rather than just being open to a brand new experience, and I feel like that's what we have," says Mousset.

"Jersey Boys" runs through October 28th at Ogunquit Playhouse, for tickets click here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine