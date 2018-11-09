Gary Wittner started playing guitar at age 9. Early influence and style was blues from the American South. It wasn't until college that his life was transformed. He found Monk. And it was this discovery that lead him to a life in jazz. He is well schooled in music education and went on to become faculty and chair of Jazz and Contemporary Music at the University of Maine in Augusta. He remained in that position until 1996 when he received a distinguished award.

He continues to teach but focuses on playing. He has an album release party this weekend at One Longfellow Square.

You can learn more about him at his website.

http://garywittner.com/pages/home.html

