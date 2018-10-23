Name: Janet Mills

Campaign: Democratic candidate for governor

Age: 70

Lives in: Farmington

Opponents: Republican Shawn Moody, independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes

On her resume: Attorney General of Maine. Former state legislator and district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Noteworthy positions: Favors expansion of Medicaid in Maine. Would create a “one-stop shop” for businesses and start-ups that “need help accessing financing, training workers or handling state regulations.” Would review the level of excise tax on Maine breweries, which she says is steep and often prohibitive.

Fun fact: Her brother, Peter Mills, ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010 and lost to Paul LePage.

Website: www.janetmills.com

