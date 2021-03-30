It’s the news music fans have dreamed of: Live concerts are coming back…slowly

PORTLAND, Maine — After twelve and a half months—which has seemed more like an eternity—live music is gradually returning to Maine. No, it’s not roaring back with a packed schedule of shows, but performers are stepping onto stages again in front of live audiences in a small but growing number of venues, and that’s what fans, musicians, and promoters have been waiting for.
Portland Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti joined us on 207 to talk about some upcoming live shows. Check out her list below and watch our conversation.
Chocolate Church Arts Center is partnering with Maine Maritime Museum to present a series of outdoor shows.
- Saturday, May 8th - Mallett Brothers Band
- Saturday, May 22nd - Scott Moreau plays Johnny Cash and other favorites
- Saturday, May 29th - Studio Two = Beatles tribute
- Saturday, June 19th - David Mallett
- Saturday, June 26th - Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations
Maine Craft Distilling in Portland presents a summer full of outdoor shows
- Sunday, May 16th - Lady Lamb
- Sunday, May 23rd - Ghost of Paul Revere
- Sunday, May 30th - Ghost Note
- Sunday, June 6th - Upstate
- Sunday, June 13th - Lespecial
- Sunday, June 27th - Jocyln and Chris
- Sunday, July 11th - DJ Logic
Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield has announced a series of socially distanced shows in the Maine hall.
- Friday, April 16th - singer-songwriter Celia Woodsmith (of string band Della Mae) and violinist Jason Anick performing as a duo playing roots-inspired originals, country classics, western swing and bluegrass.
- Friday, April 23rd - Ward Hayden & the Outliers acoustic show. Twangy country rock and roll band. Honky tonk, early rock and roll and country folk.
- Friday, April 30th - Clements Brothers (of Lonely Hearts String Band). Traditional American and bluegrass music.
- Friday, May 14th - Heather Pierson acoustic trio. Heather on vocals, strings and piano. Davy Sturtevant on vocals, strings and brass and Shawn Nadeau on coals and bass.
