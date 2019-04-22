PORTLAND, Maine — From York to Ft. Kent, you can get there from here. And Down East magazine wants you to stop at some of the lesser known attractions; maybe hike Ragged mountain, or paddle the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, or maybe Oysters in Portland, or learn how to make sea salt. They have 38 different destinations laid out in this months issue. Can you do it all? Make sure to selfie that shucking so you can get some credit.

There is also a nice story on tourmaline mining, if that media job doesn't work out for you, Maine has a lot of these precious gems. Perhaps there's opportunity in them there hills...

Those stories and many more in the May issue of Down East magazine.