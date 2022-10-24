The 207 interview: Independent candidate for governor Sam Hunkler

PORTLAND, Maine — With Election Day two weeks away, 207 is continuing its series of interviews with candidates running for major office in Maine. Our latest conversation is with Sam Hunkler, an independent candidate who hopes to be Maine’s next governor. Hunkler has lived in Washington County for more than 30 years.
Here’s a brief biography.
Job: Semi-retired family physician.
Residence: Beals Island
Previous campaigns: None
Previous government experience: None
To learn more about Hunkler and why he’s running for governor, watch our interview.