In its last issue of the year, Down East Magazine profiles a musher and his magnificent sled dogs

Also: A report on how the Maine lobster industry hit turbulent waters.

PORTLAND, Maine — The December issue of Down East Magazine has arrived, a bracing reminder that 2022 is slipping away. 

As Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes, this is the time of year that invariably brings a moment “when I stop feeling like I have to hurriedly cram in autumn pursuits before it’s too late, and instead pivot to eagerly planning winter ones.”

The new issue offers a look at the final days of the much-loved Colonial Theatre in Belfast, an interview with a musher who took up dog sledding to help get him through long Maine winters, and an in-depth account of how Maine’s iconic lobster industry found itself in a precarious situation because lobster has been placed on a red list of species to avoid.

Brian joined us on 207 to talk about these stories and others. Watch our conversation to learn more.

