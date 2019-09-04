More than a decade ago Chris Brown from Bull Moose, a familiar face to regular viewers of 207 (hey, he’s only been on the show a few hundred times), had an idea. How about a special day to celebrate independent record stores? As the official Record Store website notes, it was conceived “as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently owned record stores in the U.S. and thousands of similar stores internationally.”

The idea caught on and Saturday, April 13, will be the 12th annual Record Store Day. Only one continent does not have stores that participate—Antarctica.

What are some of the special items being released in connection with the event? Chris joined us with a few of his favorites.

https://recordstoreday.com/

www.bullmooose.com