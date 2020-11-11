x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

207

If you want to make exceptional meals, you need exceptional ingredients

Joe Ricchio guides us to some of his favorite food and beverage shops in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Since the pandemic began Joe Ricchio has been cooking at home. “Almost constantly,” he says. “Which is nice at certain times. But you definitely miss eating out when you get tired of your own food.”

Dining out has been a big part of his life for years, as you’d expect of a food writer and host of the Food Coma podcast, but Ricchio is also a talented cook, so we listen when he talks about some of his favorite vendors in Maine. For 207 he picked five of them:

  • The Cheese Iron in Scarborough
  • Lorne Wine in Biddeford
  • Speckled Ax coffee in Portland
  • Maine MEat (that’s not a typo) in Kittery
  • Morse’s Sauerkraut in Waldoboro

What makes these places special? Watch our interview to find out.

Related Articles