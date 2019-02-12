PORTLAND, Maine — One of the things Maine has going for it is its brand. What that means is that people like Maine and think favorably of it when they hear about products—anything from mittens to maps to maple syrup--that come from here and not, say, New Jersey.

With that in mind, the folks at two firms in Portland—Knack Factory and Might & Main—began compiling an annual list of goods from the Pine Tree State called the Maine Gift Guide. The Guide comes out around the holidays, and in it you’ll find everything from hats to hot sauces, books to bow ties to bike racks. Knack Factory and Might & Main are not paid to put products in the guide. They choose what they like.

Kurt Graser from Knack Factory and Arielle Walrath from Might & Main joined us on 207 to talk about the 2019 edition of the Maine Gift Guide. If you want to buy local, this is a good place to turn.

