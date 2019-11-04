FBOM (Fabulous Bowl of Meat)

Café Miranda

-Kerry Altiero.

Like many people who work in kitchens, I occasionally employ the F-Bomb. But believe it or not, the Fabulous Bowl of Meat was on the menu for years before someone pointed out to me that the acronym has another meaning when you say it out loud. As a person who also occasionally likes a pun, I can say that this dish has no need for any extra salt or spice in the name (but hey, it doesn’t hurt). It’s an ideal appetizer: light, but hearty and super flavorful.

Serves 2

1 ball cellophane mung bean thread or rice vermicelli noodles

(about 1 oz/28 g dried noodles)

4 tbsp/60 ml vegetable oil

½ Spanish or yellow onion, cut into small dice

2 tbsp/29 g green curry paste (Maesri brand preferred)

1 lb/454 g ground turkey (you can also use ground pork or chicken)

2 to 4 tsp/10 to 20 ml Thai fish sauce

10 big leaves romaine lettuce, washed and dried

2 tbsp/8 g carrot, shredded

¼ cup/33 g red onion, sliced

5 sprigs cilantro

½ lime, cut into wedges

Soak the noodles in cold water until flexible, overnight if possible.

Heat the oil in a 12-inch/30 cm nonreactive skillet over medium heat. Add the Spanish onion and cook slowly until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the curry paste and sauté for 5 minutes, until it smells really good. Add the ground turkey. As the meat cooks, break it up with a potato masher to keep it crumbled. When all the pink is gone, 5 to 8 minutes, remove from the heat and sprinkle with the fish sauce.

Break off the outer leaves of the romaine (keep the core for another purpose). Fan out the leaves in a nice, big, flat-bottomed bowl with shallow sides. You can use a plate; you’ll have to change the name of the recipe, though. Place the carrot, red onion, cilantro, lime and rice noodles in piles around the perimeter of the bowl, and put the meat in the middle.

To eat, take a leaf and top it with a bit of everything and a squeeze of lime. Tilt your head in a taco-eating kind of way, and enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: As with all curry dishes, the curry paste you use matters. The more standard supermarket brands will not give you the powerful, exciting flavor of a good Thai paste. It’s worth seeking out the Maesri brand or another high-quality paste (probably featuring a Thai grandmother and no English on the label except the nutrition facts), which you can find in a specialty or Asian market or on the Internet. An extra stop or a Web order might be a little more trouble than going to the supermarket, but certainly easier than making your own curry!