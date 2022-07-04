If you have no idea what Parappa the Rappa is, you’re not alone

The folks from Bull Moose are happy to enlighten us about that and other new entertainment releases

PORTLAND, Maine — Are you searching for something different in the world of entertainment, something outside your usual tastes? Mick Pratt and Chris Brown from Bull Moose looked at recent music and video releases and came up with a few suggestions.

Would you consider relaxing this weekend with something in the vein of a 1980s Kung Fu movie? Mick and Chris have got you covered.

Interested in a rhythm game that plays like Parappa the Rappa? Well, that’s a sentence I never expected to write in this life. But as Mick pointed out, while parents would have no idea what that means, kids definitely do.

How about a film based on a book by Agatha Christie, the grande dame of British mystery writers? You can check that box, too.

Here’s the full list of new releases Mick and Chris discussed this week on 207 along with their talking points.

Friday Night Funkin’ OST: OK, hear me out. It’s a rhythm game that plays like Parappa the Rappa but the aesthetic is totally early 2000s Newgrounds Flash animation. Parents, you have no idea what any of that means. But your kids definitely do. The soundtrack to this game is filled with lots of catchy beats and happy boops and beats. The OST was licensed and released by Needlejuice Records.

The Science Fiction Corporation - Science Fiction Dance Party (vinyl only) – This isn’t the first sci-fi themed exotica album, but I think these guys listened to a lot of Frank Zappa and the Mothers before they made this album. (They actually quote “Take Your Clothes off When You Dance” in “Hit Parade in the Light Year 25.”)

Death on the Nile: Sometimes the best new thing is an old thing. Or, rather, a new version of an old thing. Kenneth Branagh’s second outing as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot is as good as the first and something I hope he continues, because a good old-fashioned "whodunit" can be a cure for big-screen movies that seem to exist only to tease the next installment. Ironically, though, I don’t mind the Poirotverse, so long as he keeps that moustache sufficiently waxed.

8 Diagram Pole Fighter (Blu-ray) – Is Shaw Brothers a Maine construction company or one of the most important Kung Fu movie studios? BOTH! After most of the family was murdered, including sons one through four, son five hid in a Buddhist monastery. Bladed weapons were not permitted so he developed his own pole fighting style. If you love the mayhem of 1980s Kung Fu films, you’ll want this.