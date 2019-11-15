PORTLAND, Maine — Ron Campbell made a good living and entertained millions of people around the world working on projects with the following names: Snorks, Paw Paws, Bonkers, Tom Slick, and Winky Dink and You. Do any of them ring a bell?

Well, perhaps you know his more successful ventures, including the Jetsons, Flintstones, Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, George of the Jungle, Sesame Street and the Beatles cartoon series.

Born in Australia and educated at an art school, Campbell started working on animated cartoons before he turned 21. He wrote, produced, directed and animated. Although he’s now retired from television, Campbell still paints subjects from his various programs and came to Maine to sell some of his works and talk to fans. Pat Callaghan sat down with him to find out more about a life in the wonderful world of cartoons.

