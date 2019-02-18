PORTLAND, Maine — It's a hot market. People are employed. Lot's of people are working. Which means, it's time to look for that dream job. But you may need to sharpen up a bit and make sure you are standing out.

Rich Brooks from New Flyte Media offers these strategies for those looking to step up.

Overview: It's a job seeker's market out there right now, but you're still going to want to stand out if you're looking for that dream job.

What should perspective job seekers do when looking to land their dream job?

Take stock: Google your name. See what's out there. If you don't like everything you see on the first page or two, you might want to address that. It could mean joining more popular social networks to push down any negative press as well as seeing if you can get anything removed.

Review your social media accounts. See what's available publicly, as well as what friends might be able to see. Consider hiding or discarding posts that your future employer may not be happy with.

If that's step one, what's step two?

Establish yourself as an expert. Consider starting a blog, podcast, or video channel that focuses on your area of passion or expertise.

Build out your LinkedIn profile. Take full advantage of all the opportunities in your LI profile, including the banner image, your headline, your description, media, volunteer experience, etc.

Publish your blog or podcast on LinkedIn as well.

How do you attract the attention and interest of your perspective business?