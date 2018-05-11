(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- You may not know Ida Leclair, but Susan Poulin is pretty sure you know someone like her. Ida is a character Poulin created and brings to life in stage shows and standup appearances, a true Mainer who lives in Mahoosuc Mills (if you can’t find it on a map, that’s because it’s not on a lot of maps) and works at the Super Food World, formerly the A & P.

Poulin will be performing “Makin’ Whoopie!: Ida LeClair’s Guide to Love and Marriage” at the Public Theatre in Lewiston November 9 through 11. And what credentials does Ida bring to this show? “Charlie and me have been married for over 40 years,” she notes. “That don’t make me an expert. But it certainly gives me a lot to talk about!”

