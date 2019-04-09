SANFORD, Maine — If camping isn't your thing, you could consider glamping to end your summer and you won't have to go far.

Huttopia is a French company that opened its third North America location this summer in Sanford. There are three types of accommodations, according to general manager Vanessa Orie.

"We try to offer to a guest like comfort and hospitality and convenience in all of our amenities and all accommodations," Orie said.

The Sanford site was a regular campground, but after just two months of construction Huttopia was completed. It's exactly what Philippe Bertrand and his family from Montreal, Quebec were looking for in a Summer getaway.

"We loved the site," Bertrand said. "Accessibility to beaches and different activities around is really easy too, so it's been fun."

Rates start at $85 a night and go up to $149 at Huttopia in Sanford. They also have locations in Albany, New Hampshire and Sutton, Quebec.

