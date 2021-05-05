How’s the Maine economy doing? One expert says there’s a lot to feel good about

The shortage of workers, though, is troubling; “You just can’t find them”

PORTLAND, Maine — You’ve probably heard about employers in Maine who are finding it extremely difficult to hire workers as summer approaches and the economy picks up speed. The problem isn’t confined to towns near the coast, where hiring enough staff has been challenging for years.

“It’s not the demand [for workers], it’s the supply. You just can’t find them,” says Dana Connors, the president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. “I spoke to a friend in Caribou who said, ‘Dana, I would add fifteen more people to my business if I could only find them. I can’t find them.’ “

North, south, east, west, it’s the same situation no matter where you go in Maine. Employers, especially in the hospitality industry, are all but begging for workers—and they just can’t get enough. “I am hearing that consistently throughout the state,” Connors says, “by any business, all types of businesses.”