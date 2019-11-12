PORTLAND, Maine — “I can resist anything,” Oscar Wilde observed, “save temptation.” Spoken like a man who indulged too much at too many holiday parties.

The Thanksgiving-to-New-Year’s social circuit is almost certain to leave many of us loosening the belt a notch or two and wondering why we didn’t exercise more willpower as the plates of dessert cookies were going around. So, what can you do to keep from falling into the trap this time of year of overdoing the eating and underdoing the exercise?

Kendra Jarratt, a fitness and nutrition coach in Maine, has given the subject a lot of thought. She’s got suggestions on how to curb your bad impulses, recommendations that are straightforward and understandable. Perhaps the most important is: Have goals and commit to staying focused on them. Wanting to look better, she says, isn’t enough. You need to make a daily plan—and write it down. “Accountability and intention are everything,” she says.

Want more tips on how to avoid the temptations of the holidays? Watch our conversation with Kendra. As she says, it all comes down to being mindful and slowing down.

You can visit Kendra's website by clicking here.

Facebook: Kendra Jarratt Coaching

Instagram: @kendra.jarratt

RELATED: Barefoot dance and martial arts combine for this workout

RELATED: Victoria Mansion honors 'Ghosts of Christmas Past' with this year's holiday theme