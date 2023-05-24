How to avoid aches and pains while traveling this holiday weekend

Dr. Allyson Coffin stopped by the 207 studio to share tips for travelers, whether they're driving or flying.

PORTLAND, Maine — As Memorial Day approaches, experts say 10 million air travelers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints this holiday weekend.

Whether you're traveling a long distance via plane or car, Dr. Allyson Coffin has a few tips to minimize any aches and pains.

"Traveling is a very cool way to connect with your family, to have a nice time, and make those memories," Dr. Coffin said. "But when you get out of that plane seat or the car seat you can feel like your body is going to break in half."

Dr. Coffin shared these three simple tips to help:

Move your head in a normal range of motion to stretch your muscles Drink water Adjust your headrest

To learn more about these tips and see what moving your head in a "normal range of motion" looks like, watch the 207 segment above.