“It’s not about me; it never has been”

PORTLAND, Maine — One year ago this week, when the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Maine, Dr. Nirav Shah—the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention--was all but unknown in the state. On the job for less than a year, he’d received troubling reports from colleagues in southeast Asia, where he worked two decades ago, about a new coronavirus that was starting to spread quickly. But did he have any idea what he was in for in the coming year?

“The answer is no,” Shah told me. “No one did. And anyone who tells you otherwise, I think, is engaging in a little bit of revisionism.”

Over the past twelve months Shah has, somewhat improbably, emerged as…well, a celebrity. His Facebook fan club has attracted more than 38,000 members. Cars sport bumper stickers that say “Keep calm and listen to Dr. Shah.” Mainers, in short, have embraced him and the thoughtful, reassuring, no-drama demeanor he’s displayed at dozens of televised news conferences since the pandemic began.

“No question about it, it’s gratifying,” Shah says of the recognition. He goes out of his way, though, to minimize his own contributions and steers the conversation back to the burdens inflicted on so many people. The lives lost. The jobs lost. The classroom experiences lost. The stress, the boredom, the isolation. Whatever challenges he’s faced in the past year, he says, pale by comparison.

In talking to Dr. Shah, we wanted to get a sense of what the pandemic has been like for him not professionally, but personally. After all, he didn’t ask to become famous in Maine. Fate brought it on.

“I think it’s important for folks in Maine to know how thankful my family and I are for the support that we’ve received,” he says. “It’s not about me, though. It never has been.”