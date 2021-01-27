How the Maine Science Festival has pivoted to get through the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine — Around this time in a normal world, the people who run the Maine Science Festival would be getting ready for their signature event of the year in March…but, well, you can probably complete the sentence yourself. Pandemic. No gatherings. No festival. Sigh.
It’s a real loss because, with its talks, workshops, art activities, and more, the festival generates palpable energy. There’s nothing else like it in Maine.
“It feels almost like you’re going to a concert,” says Kate Dickerson, the festival’s executive director. “People are so happy to be there. And then the added bonus is they’re learning stuff—not necessarily science, which is great if they do—but they’re learning about what we have here in Maine.”
The festival has not sat still. It’s come up with a new podcast and other features that spread the word about science and technology in Maine. Watch our interview with Dickerson to learn more about some of the exciting things going on in Maine right now, many of which probably hadn’t been on your radar.
RELATED: USM scholarship program allows first-generation, low-income students to walk away from college debt-free