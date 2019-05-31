Certain experiences are invaluable if you want to write books for children, and being a first grade teacher would qualify as one of them. It has definitely come in handy for Jennifer Richard Jacobson of Woolwich, the author of a new book for kids called “This is My Room! (No Tigers Allowed).”

“I just know books at that level,” she says. “I know what kids respond to.” You can tell that she’s not boasting. “I know that they love chiming in. I know that they love that moment of being scared and then having the release.”

In addition to writing books, Jacobson works as a writing coach, one who critiques manuscripts of books intended for young readers. Before offering advice, she’ll read the story twice. “The first time,” she says, “I’ll read from that place in me that’s still a child. I will fling myself into the story wholeheartedly and enjoy the ride.” The second time she’ll read with the discerning eye of an editor.

That first approach is probably one we should all emulate when picking up a book. It’s straightforward, but true: Enjoy the ride.

***

Jennifer Richard Jacobson is scheduled to appear at Sherman’s Bookstore in Portland in June 1, the Mustard Seed Bookshop in Bath on June 15, the Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta on June 22, and Leaf & Anna in Brooklin on August 2.