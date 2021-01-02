How does a Maine novelist capture the lives of teenaged boys?

“I happen to live with two of the species”

PORTLAND, Maine — Writing is a solitary line of work. Writers go about their business when it’s quiet and they’re alone. They don’t spend forty hours a week in a bustling office where everyone’s engaged in the same enterprise, and they can’t wander over to a nearby cubicle to ask a co-worker for some ideas on how to make plots more clever, characters more compelling, dialogue more sparkling.

Susan Conley, who grew up on the midcoast and now lives in Portland, has just published her fourth novel, “Landslide,” about a wife, husband, and two teenaged sons trying to keep things together in a fishing village in Maine. The strains and divides and challenges that both strengthen families and pull them apart are at the heart of the story. In the book, Conley refers to the boys, not unkindly, as “the wolves.” “I happen to live with two of the species,” she told me.