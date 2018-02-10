www.slowyourhome.com

The letter on the first page of Brooke McAlary’s new book is addressed to a Mr. and Mrs. Jones.

“I am writing to inform you of my withdrawal from the race to keep up with you,” it says. “It has come to my attention that prolonged attempts to compete with you have been detrimental to my health, my bank account, my self-confidence, and my ability to feel content. This is a price I am no longer willing to pay.”

So begins “Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World,” McAlary’s account of how she stopped running like a hamster on a wheel and transformed her life, which six years ago was filled with material abundance. She had a double garage so packed with stuff there were no room for a car, closets “crammed with clothes…cupboards full of enough toys to entertain an entire preschool.”

A good life? No. McAlary was despondent, weighed down by debt and stress and anxiety. She wanted a richer life, which meant—and this sounds counterintuitive to so many people—a life with less in it. The first step was decluttering, and she began with her handbag. Out went the pens and receipts and the stuff she carried around because she thought she might need it for her two young kids.

Next, she cleaned her car. Envelopes, catalogs, bottles, tissue boxes, toys and crumbs, lots of crumbs—all jettisoned.

Third, the kitchen, where she attacked one drawer at a time. By the time she was done she felt a lightness. “I hadn’t realized an excess of spatulas and wooden spoons could impact my well-being,” she writes.

A successful blogger and podcaster, McAlary and her husband and kids are now “slow-traveling” around North America. They have, she says, let go of not just clutter and ownership, but also expectations, judgments, perfectionism and being everything to everyone. It may not be for everyone—but it sounds like a good life.

© NEWS CENTER Maine