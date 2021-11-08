How a nationally known TV anchor got his start at NEWS CENTER Maine—and the new adventure he’s heading out on

Maine viewers knew Dan Harris before he was a star.

PORTLAND, Maine — Before he ascended to ABC News and covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and before he became a co-anchor of “Nightline,” and before he started anchoring the weekend edition of “Good Morning America,” Dan Harris was a reporter and anchor at NEWS CENTER Maine. He was smart, funny, confident, and ambitious, and right from the start, it was clear that he was going places in the competitive world of television news.

When trying to remember exactly when Dan worked in our newsroom, I always think back to one particular story. It was January of 1989, the day when Angus King was to be sworn into his second term as governor, and he invited Dan into his home and, in the course of the visit, had him help pick out the tie he would wear. The image stands out in my mind: Dan standing next to the governor, looking at his tie rack, offering sartorial advice on that celebratory day.

At NEWS CENTER Maine those of us who worked with Dan have followed his success with a certain pride, so it came as something of a surprise last weekend when he announced on “Good Morning America” that after 21 years at ABC News he is stepping aside to devote all his time to “10% Happier,” a meditation company he founded and runs that is known for its podcast (which he hosts) and other offerings.

Several years ago when Dan wrote his best-selling book called “10% Happier,” which led to the company of the same name, we interviewed him for 207. It was a terrific conversation, one that revealed the traumatic events that led him, reluctantly and tentatively, to try meditation. Despite his profound skepticism, meditation changed his life then—and is now changing it again.