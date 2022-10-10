Host of 'Makers of the USA' shows us her favorite fall finds

PORTLAND, Maine — Kristin Vermeulen stopped by the 207 studio to share some fall finds made right here in Maine and across the country by local makers.
Vermeulen is the voice of the "Makers of the USA" podcast, which showcases different makers and their products around the country. It was originally called "Makers of Maine" and specifically focused on products made in Maine.
Vermeulen was also just featured in Maine Biz magazine's "40 Under 40" list for her work on the podcast.
Here's a quick look at the products featured:
Ellis Canvas Tents
- Lightweight canvas tents made in Durango, Colorado for the last 30 years.
Vermont Glove
- Handcrafted, durable goat leather gloves made in Vermont since the 1920s.
Original Maine & Brant & Cochran
- Collaborated on a log carrier that has the state of Maine logo on it.
- The company also creates flags and other accessories with the state of Maine logo on them.
Woods Maine Shop
- Unique pine tree graphics on clothing, Sea Bags, and more.
- Women-owned and located in Norway, Maine.
Nomadic Marshmallows
- Marshmallows that can be easily used for s'mores crafted in Vermont.
C&D Tools
- Only American-made cocktail shaker, made in Ohio.
To learn more about the products and their makers, check out our interview.
Vermeulen is also hosting a "Makers Market at Cliff House" event Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.