WATERVILLE, Maine — There's a lot to be happy about in Josh Crocker's life. Things are looking up for the Thomas College freshman who spent some of his life without a home.

Crocker is studying criminal justice and had great grades to finish the fall semester at Thomas. There were concerns from administration about how he would adjust to life on campus, given the fact that he experienced homelessness starting in the sixth grade.

"We got kind of kicked out, and then we were living in a tent for a little bit, and then I moved down to Auburn, Maine, and we lived in a motel."

Things didn't get better after the motel. Crocker's family then moved into a friend's shack that had no electricity, or running water. A homeless shelter was part of his next chapter.

"In Ellsworth there was a homeless shelter that we went to where I did start my seventh grade there," said Crocker.

The family was able to secure housing in Franklin where Josh attended Sumner Memorial High School. Even with his difficult upbringing, teachers and case workers made sure that he knew college was a possibility. Thomas College was the only school Crocker applied to, and it worked. He's been a successful student according to his academic coach, Jes Crowell.

"He's a hard worker and does whatever he needs to, and he's not going to let his past change his future," said Crowell.

Crocker joined the Thomas College cross country team. His freshman year has been active, but it hasn't been free. Through scholarships, student loans and book vouchers, tuition became affordable for the student who was once homeless. Friends and teammates have also found ways to help make his college experience easier.

"Team captain came to me and said, 'Coach, just to let you know we took up a collection, and I bought a gift card, and we're giving it to Josh so he can go buy a brand new pair of sneakers,'" said cross country coach Kerry Smart.

Some of Crocker's scholarships are for all four years of his education, but others were just for his first. He will be applying for more scholarship opportunities to make sure he can continue attending college into his sophomore year.