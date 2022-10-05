Holly Clough performs '23' on 207

PORTLAND, Maine — Holly Clough is a singer and songwriter from Rockland who recently released her first album. "23."
You can catch her performing live every Tuesday night on her Youtube channel. Upcoming events are listed on her website.
She came by the studio to perform and talk about making her album. She also told us she did some illustrating during the pandemic. She said her great aunt asked her to help with a children's book, "Sylas The Cat With The Long Long Long Tail."
Holly Clough "23"
Holly Clough "Fun + Love"