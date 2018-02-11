(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With the holidays right around the corner, many people may find it hard to avoid holiday weight gain. Extra pounds gained during the holidays can be hard to shed and can add up over time. Carrying extra body weight can increase the risk of developing conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes; which can be prevented by maintaining a healthy weight and increasing physical activity.

Chef Alex Gingrich, director of Nutritional Services for Maine Behavioral Healthcare, has teamed up with the Prevention and Wellness Program at MaineHealth to promote healthy eating during the holidays.

Holiday sweet potato sides can lean toward too-sweet territory; a dose of salty, nutty parmesan balances the flavor in these adorable, delicious stacks. Get the kids to help by having them stack the potato slices and cheese in the muffin cups as you follow behind with the browned butter. Use small potatoes so the slices will fit into the muffin cups. Make sure to slice the potatoes on the thin side, about 1⁄4-inch thick, so they’ll cook through (insert a toothpick in the center of each stack to test for doneness). You can also alternate with slices of baking potato or parsnip for pretty white and orange layers.

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter

• 3 tablespoons fresh sage leaves

• 3 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 small), peeled and cut into 1/4-in. thick rounds

• Cooking spray

• 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

• 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add sage and garlic. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes or until butter is foamy and just starting to brown, swirling pan occasionally.

Place sage leaves on a paper towel-lined plate. Discard garlic. Reserve butter.

Place 2 potato slices in the bottom of each of 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Add 2 potato slices to each cup; top each with 1/2 teaspoon browned butter.

Cover with foil; bake at 375°F for 25 minutes or until tender.

Remove pan from oven; discard foil. Drizzle remaining browned butter evenly over potatoes; top evenly with remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 3 tablespoons cheese.

