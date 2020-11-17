Holiday cocktails you can make at home

BANGOR, Maine — The holiday season may look a little different for many Mainers this year. People will be spending more time at home, and less time at holiday parties with family. Bob Cutler, Owner of Novio's Bistro in Bangor shares a pair of drink recipes you can make right in your own kitchen.
COCKTAIL #1 - The In-Laws are Coming to Dinner
- 1 oz Toasted Pecan Infused Buffalo Trace Bourbon Pecan infused Bourbon - mix 8 ounces of pecans with 750ML of bourbon for three days - strain pecans from bourbon and enjoy.
- .5 oz Campari - Campari is a dark red bitter Italian aperitif
- .75 oz St. George Spiced Pear - a perfect blend of pear, cinnamon and clove - mature pear liqueur
- .75 oz Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth - a well rounded Italian sweet vermouth with hints of vanilla
- Three Owl & Whale Persimmon Bitters
To make the cocktail - add all ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Strain over a large ice cube and garnish with pear slices.
COCKTAIL #2 - Six Days & A Wake Up
- 1.5 oz Chai Infused Vodka Chai Infused Vodka - Steep two tea bags per 750 ml for two hours.
- .55 oz Galliano - Vanilla anise flavored liquor
- .5 oz Apple Cider Syrup Apple Cider Syrup Recipe - Boil Equal Parts Apple Cider and sugar, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, cool and store in the refrigerator up to one month.
- .5 oz Fresh squeezed Lemon Juice
- 2 dashes Own & Whale Cranberry Bitters
To make the cocktail - Shake all ingredients together and double strain into a coupe glass. Top with bubbles (optional)