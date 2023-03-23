Historic church in Gardiner needs million-dollar repair job

Christ Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and continues to serve the community as one of Maine’s oldest Episcopal churches.

GARDINER, Maine — The hilltop may be the highest spot in the village of Gardiner, a steep climb from the downtown and the Kennebec River.

That may be why Sylvester Gardiner, a wealthy doctor and landowner from Boston, chose the hilltop to build the first Episcopal church in Maine in 1771.

A few years later that church burned and was replaced by another. Then, in 1819 his grandson, Robert Hallowell Gardiner, built a much bigger and more permanent church, which still stands today.

Christ Church is built of granite from a quarry in Litchfield that was hauled to Gardiner by wagon and by boat. Even the bell tower is granite, with a layer of brick inside the tapering top section. A Paul Revere bell hangs in the tower and is still rung after each service.

Christ Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and continues to serve the community as one of Maine’s oldest Episcopal churches.

But that history has taken its toll. Two years ago, they discovered the granite stones on the tower were starting to separate from the inner layer, likely the result of decades of water seeping into some of the joints.

Christ Church Rector Kerry Mansir said the tower isn’t in danger of collapse yet.

"And that work will cost an estimated million dollars, right now. Not imminently, but in a couple years, if we don’t address structural deficiencies, that could become dangerous," Mansir said.

Undaunted, the church rector said the congregation is starting a fundraising effort to raise the million dollars.

"There is a piece of this, too, that recognizes the work of the church is ministry, and it's hard to grasp raising this much money when there are so many needs in our community otherwise. But we do feel a responsibility to this building, to preserving what is a gift to us."

Mansir said they will seek grants from foundations and other groups, including the nonprofit Maine Steeple Fund, which has already helped with some of the research and design costs.

They plan to also solicit gifts from individuals and businesses, and may even reach out to the current generation of the Gardiner family, some of whom still live in Maine.

Despite the cost, Mansir says the church has met large needs in the past, including nearly $500,000 for the restoration of the century-old stained glass windows.

Because of that history, she said, "We have optimism."